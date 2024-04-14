The Russian occupiers are preparing to carry out another provocation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Russia can blame Ukraine for this.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russian terrorists may carry out a new provocation under a false flag.

Russia is the only terrorist in the world that holds a nuclear power plant hostage and uses it to blackmail Ukraine and the whole world. No one else, except for Russian terrorists, has brought the world so close to the brink of a deliberate radiation disaster, the General Staff said.

Only in recent weeks, the Russians have already tried several times to transfer responsibility for the use of drones to attack the facilities of the ZNPP to Ukraine.

These are deliberate Russian actions that continue the same Russian practice of blackmailing our state and the entire international community with the risk of a disaster at the ZNPP. Ukraine has always taken a responsible approach to the safety of nuclear facilities. Only the return of the ZNPP to the control of Ukraine can restore the real safety of the plant, the report says.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces adds that the safety of the Zaporizhia NPP cannot be guaranteed while Russian troops are at the station.

The Russian occupiers have completely stopped the ZANP

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant put all reactors into a "cold shutdown" state. On April 13, the last block was transferred to this state. The Ministry of Energy explained that this is important to avoid a nuclear disaster.

As The Wall Street Journal managed to find out, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, informed the IAEA that the Kremlin plans to restart the Ukrainian Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which is currently under the occupation of the Russian Federation.

According to journalists, the new decision of the head of the Kremlin is a threat to the Ukrainian station and increases the risk of an accident.

In addition, it is emphasized that Putin intends to return Zaporizhzhya NPP to operation as early as 2024.