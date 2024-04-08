IAEA reports three hits to Zaporizhzhia NPP reactor containment

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant was attacked by several drones.

Consequences of drone strikes on the ZNPP

The IAEA writes that their experts went to inspect three affected places.

They said one of the drones was aimed at surveillance and communications equipment in one of the reactor's six housings.

While on the roof of the reactor, Unit 6, Russian troops fired at the approaching drone. After that, there was an explosion near the reactor housing, the report says.

IAEA experts also saw remnants of drones at two other locations. One was near the laboratory; they saw blood stains next to a damaged military logistics vehicle.

The IAEA did not observe any structural damage to systems, structures or components critical to nuclear or plant safety.

We will remind you that the day before, the Russian mass media, concerning the statements of Rosatom, announced the alleged drone strike on the dome of the sixth power unit of the ZNPP, as a result of which three occupants were wounded.

DIU representative Andriy Yusov, in a comment to "Ukrainian Pravda", denied Ukraine's involvement in the incident.

Strikes, in particular, simulated ones, on the territory of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant, as well as the placement of troops and weapons there, the demining of the ZNPP facilities have long been a known and permanent criminal practice of the occupiers. Andriy Yusov DIU representative

The Zaporizhzhia NPP is under occupation

At the beginning of March 2022, the ZNNP was under Russian occupation. Since then, its management was taken over by Rosatom.

The station was repeatedly on the verge of blackout. Since the beginning of the Russian occupation, the Zaporizhzhya NPP has already experienced eight complete blackouts and one partial one - with the start of emergency diesel generators and safety systems.

From September 2022, the IAEA mission is stationed at the station.