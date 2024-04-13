According to Vadym Sukharevskyi, Deputy Chief of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, currently the Ukrainian military on the front line is compensating for the lack of artillery and other ammunition by using domestically produced drones.
How does the Armed Forces of Ukraine manage to compensate for the lack of artillery shells on the battlefield
Sukharevskyi emphasized that since the beginning of this year, the Ukrainian military has received almost three times more drones from domestic manufacturers than in the whole of last year.
Deputy Syrsky emphasized that the production of drones will increase rapidly.
According to him, the Ukrainian military has seized the initiative from the occupying army of the Russian Federation in some areas of the front.
What is known about Ukraine's potential for strikes on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation
Sukharevskyi emphasized that Ukraine is capable of striking strategic objects on the territory of Russia at a distance exceeding 1,200 km.
He refused to name the maximum range of Ukrainian weapons for launching strikes deep into Russian territory.
What is known about the use of robots by the Armed Forces at the front
Sukharevskyi emphasized that the Ukrainian military is already using hundreds of robotic systems on the front lines.
According to him, today a clear standardization of ground drones has been formulated, and full-time units of ground robotic complexes have been introduced in the divisions of unmanned systems.
He added that these robotic systems have a very clear classification, including: fire support, logistics, mining, kamikaze and other areas of application.
