According to Vadym Sukharevskyi, Deputy Chief of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, currently the Ukrainian military on the front line is compensating for the lack of artillery and other ammunition by using domestically produced drones.

How does the Armed Forces of Ukraine manage to compensate for the lack of artillery shells on the battlefield

Sukharevskyi emphasized that since the beginning of this year, the Ukrainian military has received almost three times more drones from domestic manufacturers than in the whole of last year.

Deputy Syrsky emphasized that the production of drones will increase rapidly.

The main challenge for us is a technological challenge. And we have to keep up with the development of tactics, with the development of technology changes on the field. And in fact, this moment is the process that takes a huge amount of work, both organizational and technical, — explains Sukharevskiy.

According to him, the Ukrainian military has seized the initiative from the occupying army of the Russian Federation in some areas of the front.

It is no secret to anyone that the limitation of our resources in terms of artillery is precisely compensated by the fact that unmanned aircraft systems, such as FPV type, skid type, and features of night work in terms of heavy strike systems, both multi-copter type and aircraft type — this is precisely our advantage, which we use and which we are building up, — emphasizes Sukharevskiy.

What is known about Ukraine's potential for strikes on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation

Sukharevskyi emphasized that Ukraine is capable of striking strategic objects on the territory of Russia at a distance exceeding 1,200 km.

In order not to reveal all the cards, I will say that daily work is ongoing in order to improve these points, and believe me, already today, and even yesterday, one thousand two hundred is not the limit, — emphasizes the deputy head of the Armed Forces.

He refused to name the maximum range of Ukrainian weapons for launching strikes deep into Russian territory.

What is known about the use of robots by the Armed Forces at the front

Sukharevskyi emphasized that the Ukrainian military is already using hundreds of robotic systems on the front lines.

According to him, today a clear standardization of ground drones has been formulated, and full-time units of ground robotic complexes have been introduced in the divisions of unmanned systems.

We are not talking about the fact that we will provide all the Armed Forces of Ukraine with 100% ground drones in a month. There are a number of reasons. And the first of them is that people need to be trained, effective tactics for using these drones must be formed. It's already in the works because there are many units that are cutting edge at this point. And this tactic is analyzed. I think that by the end of 2024, we will see the real system operation of ground robotic complexes, including that, — emphasized Sukharevskiy.

He added that these robotic systems have a very clear classification, including: fire support, logistics, mining, kamikaze and other areas of application.