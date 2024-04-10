Ukraine receives batch of US small arms and ammunition

The US handed over 5,000 assault rifles and more than 500,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukraine, which were seized during transportation to Yemen.

This was announced by the Central Command of the US Armed Forces on Twitter.

U.S. Government Transfers Captured Weapons



On Apr. 4, 2024, the U.S. government transferred over 5,000 AK-47s, machine guns, sniper rifles, RPG-7s and over 500,000 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition to the Ukrainian armed forces. This constitutes enough materiel to equip one UKR BDE… pic.twitter.com/Ydecq6OFAo — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 9, 2024

On April 4, 2024, the US government transferred more than 5,000 AK-47 assault rifles, machine guns, sniper rifles, RPG-7 and more than 500,000 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition to the Ukrainian armed forces. This amount of ammunition is enough to equip one Ukrainian brigade with small arms.

The command believes that these weapons will help Ukraine defend itself against the invasion of Russia.

The US government is said to have taken ownership of the ammunition on December 1, 2023, due to a civil forfeiture lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The munitions were initially recovered by US Central Command and partner navies from four separate stateless transit vessels between May 22, 2021 and February 15, 2023. The ammunition was handed over to the Houthi IRGC in Yemen in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2216. Share

Aid to Ukraine from the USA

For several months now, the USA has practically not provided military aid to Ukraine. The reason is that Congress has not passed a bill with appropriate funding.

In February, the US Senate approved a document proposing to allocate about 60 billion dollars to help Ukraine. But he is "stuck" in the House of Representatives.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson refuses to bring the initiative to the vote. He proposes to change some provisions of the draft law, particularly those concerning credit assistance.

Politico recently wrote that US President Joe Biden's administration is negotiating with Johnson to advance a bill with money for Ukraine.