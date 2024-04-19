General Staff Latest: AFU repels 79 attacks of Russia's army in 24 hours

It is noted that during the day, the Russian occupiers fired 25 missiles at Ukraine, carried out 52 airstrikes and carried out 42 shellings with MLRS against the positions of the Armed Forces and objects of civil and critical infrastructure.

As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings, as well as other infrastructure objects, were destroyed and damaged, the AFU General Staff reported.

In the Lyman direction, the Defence Forces repelled nine attacks in Tverdohlibove, Kreminna, Luhansk region, and Terny, Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 15 attacks in the areas of settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka region, our defenders repelled 26 attacks in the Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Umanske, Pervomayske, and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the Defence Forces continued to hold back the enemy in the Novomykhailivka and Pobieda settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defence of our troops 16 times.

In the Orihiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the Staromayorske area of the Donetsk region and northwest of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region.