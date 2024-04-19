DIU posts footage of downing Tu-22M3 Russian bomber in cooperation with Ukraine's Air Force
Ukraine
DIU posts footage of downing Tu-22M3 Russian bomber in cooperation with Ukraine's Air Force

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Tu-22M3
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) reports that as a result of the DIU operation in cooperation with the Air Force, it was possible to destroy the Tu-22M3 bomber, which launched missiles over Ukraine on April 19.

Destruction of the Russian Tu-22M3 bomber. How was it?

One of the Tu-22M3 long-range bombers, which carried out a missile attack against Ukraine on the night of April 19, was shot down as a result of a special operation of the Main Directorate of Intelligence in cooperation with the Air Force, says the DIU official statement.

Ukrainian intelligence officers draw attention to the fact that the Tu-22M3 aircraft was shot down at a distance of about 300 kilometres from Ukraine by the same means that were previously used to shoot down the Russian A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft.

In addition, it is emphasised that after a successful attack, the bomber was able to fly to the Stavropol region, where it fell and crashed.

What is essential to understand is that this is the first time Ukrainian forces have managed to destroy a strategic bomber in mid-air during a sortie during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

There will be just retribution for every war crime committed against Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!, emphasises DIU's statement.

How did Ukraine's Air Force comment on the destruction of the Russian Tu-22M3?

The Air Force emphasises that the Tu-22M3 is a carrier of Kh-22 cruise missiles, with which the Russian army strikes peaceful Ukrainian cities.

In addition, it is emphasised that two such missiles were destroyed for the first time during today's attack.

Ukraine needs more means, more missiles, to protect the frontline territories from Russian terrorism better. I thank everyone who made this result possible today. Evil will be punished! Together to victory!

Mykola Oleschuk

Mykola Oleschuk

Air Force Commander

