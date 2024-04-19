DIU posts footage of downing Tu-22M3 Russian bomber in cooperation with Ukraine's Air Force

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) reports that as a result of the DIU operation in cooperation with the Air Force, it was possible to destroy the Tu-22M3 bomber, which launched missiles over Ukraine on April 19.
Destruction of the Russian Tu-22M3 bomber. How was it?
Ukrainian intelligence officers draw attention to the fact that the Tu-22M3 aircraft was shot down at a distance of about 300 kilometres from Ukraine by the same means that were previously used to shoot down the Russian A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft.
In addition, it is emphasised that after a successful attack, the bomber was able to fly to the Stavropol region, where it fell and crashed.
What is essential to understand is that this is the first time Ukrainian forces have managed to destroy a strategic bomber in mid-air during a sortie during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
How did Ukraine's Air Force comment on the destruction of the Russian Tu-22M3?
The Air Force emphasises that the Tu-22M3 is a carrier of Kh-22 cruise missiles, with which the Russian army strikes peaceful Ukrainian cities.
In addition, it is emphasised that two such missiles were destroyed for the first time during today's attack.
