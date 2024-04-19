Tu-22M3 military plane crashes in Russia

In the Stavropol region of the Russian Federation, a Tu-22M3 military plane that launched missiles over Ukraine a few hours ago crashed.
What is known about the fall of the Russian Tu-22M3 military aircraft
Later, Volodymyrov announced that two pilots from the plane had been found.
The Ministry of Defence of Russia confirmed the crash of the Tu-22M3 plane in the Stavropol Territory.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Ground Forces reported that a Tu-22M3 aircraft of the Russian Air Force, which launched missiles over Ukraine at night, was shot down.
Russian media publishes an epic video of the burning board falling.
What is known about the downfall of Russian planes
In February, the Mi-8 helicopter crashed in Karelia.
Also, on March 12, an IL-76 plane crashed in the Ivanovo region of the Russian Federation near the "Northern" military airfield. There were eight crew members and seven passengers on board.
In addition, on March 14, a Mi-8 helicopter with 20 people on board crashed in the Magadan region of Russia, and at least two people — according to other reports 1 — died.c
On April 2, the Mi-24 attack military helicopter of the so-called Ministry of Defence of Abkhazia crashed. Three crew members were hospitalized.
More on the topic
More on the topic
