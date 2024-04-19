Tu-22M3 military plane crashes in Russia

In the Stavropol region of the Russian Federation, a Tu-22M3 military plane that launched missiles over Ukraine a few hours ago crashed.

What is known about the fall of the Russian Tu-22M3 military aircraft

A plane fell in a field on the territory of Krasnogvardiysk district. According to operational data, there was no damage or casualties, the pilots ejected, — says the message of the governor of the Stavropol region, Vladimir Vladimirov. Share

Later, Volodymyrov announced that two pilots from the plane had been found.

They are alive, and we are taking them to the hospital. All services went to the scene, he wrote.

The Ministry of Defence of Russia confirmed the crash of the Tu-22M3 plane in the Stavropol Territory.

The aircraft crashed after completing a combat mission while returning to the base airfield. Previously, the cause of the accident was a technical malfunction. Three crew members evacuated, the search for one pilot continues. There was no ammunition on board the plane, there was no destruction on the ground, the report says. Share

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Ground Forces reported that a Tu-22M3 aircraft of the Russian Air Force, which launched missiles over Ukraine at night, was shot down.

Russian media publishes an epic video of the burning board falling.

What is known about the downfall of Russian planes

In February, the Mi-8 helicopter crashed in Karelia.

Also, on March 12, an IL-76 plane crashed in the Ivanovo region of the Russian Federation near the "Northern" military airfield. There were eight crew members and seven passengers on board.

In addition, on March 14, a Mi-8 helicopter with 20 people on board crashed in the Magadan region of Russia, and at least two people — according to other reports 1 — died.c

On April 2, the Mi-24 attack military helicopter of the so-called Ministry of Defence of Abkhazia crashed. Three crew members were hospitalized.