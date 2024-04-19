Ukraine destroys Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber for the first time
Ukraine destroys Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber for the first time

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Tu-22M3
For the first time, the anti-aircraft missile units of the Ukrainian Air Force, in cooperation with the DIU, destroyed the Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber, which is the carrier of Kh-22 cruise missiles.

The new Russian attack on Ukraine ended with the loss of the Tu-22M3

The Air Force draws attention to the fact that the Tu-22M3 is a carrier of Kh-22 cruise missiles, which the Russian invaders use to attack peaceful Ukrainian cities.

It is also important to understand that during today's attack two such missiles were destroyed for the first time.

Ukraine needs more means, more missiles, to better protect the frontline territories from Russian terrorism. I thank everyone who made this result possible today. Evil will be punished! Together to victory!

Mykola Oleschuk

Mykola Oleschuk

Air Force Commander

Air defence forces repelled a new massive Russian attack

On the night and morning of April 19, the Russian Federation used 36 means of air attack against Ukraine — 22 missiles of various types and 14 attack drones:

  • 2 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (Ryazan launch area — Russian Federation);

  • 14 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type (from Primorsko-Akhtarsk districts, Kursk region — Russian Federation);

  • 12 guided air missiles Kh-59/Kh-69 (Kursk region and from the waters of the Sea of Azov);

  • 2 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles (from Crimea);

  • 6 Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bombers (from the Black and Azov Seas).

AFU anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups and EW units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine were able to destroy 29 air targets successfully:

  • 2 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

  • 14 kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-131/136" type;

  • 11 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles;

  • 2 Kh-22 cruise missiles.

Додати до обраного
Додати до обраного
Додати до обраного
Russia

