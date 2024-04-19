Russia's attack on Dnipro on Apr.19: 2 killed, 15 injured
Russia's attack on Dnipro on Apr.19: 2 killed, 15 injured

On the morning of April 19, Russian invaders hit a residential building near the Central Railway Station in Dnipro with a missile. According to preliminary data, two people were killed and 15 were injured; there are also casualties in Synelnykove.

Russian attack on the Dnipro. What is currently known

According to the head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhiy Lysak, in addition to a residential building, two infrastructure objects were damaged in the city.

Currently, 2 dead and 15 wounded are known.

The mayor of Dnipro, Boris Filatov, immediately reacted to the blow.

He drew attention to the fact that the shooting took place in the "very centre of the city".

The centre of the city. Civilian people. Nine people have already been injured. Unfortunately, we are at war with bastards who do not have any traits of humanity. "Think about it constantly," he said.

There are dead and injured in Synelnykove. Children are among the injured. One is heavy. 4 private houses were partially destroyed, another 8 were damaged, adds Serhiy Lysak.

According to the head of the RMA, the night and morning were tough. In Pavlohrad, one of the enterprises was damaged.

The region experienced another massive attack. Some of the enemy targets were shot down by the Air Defence Forces. In particular, only in the morning, previously, 9 missiles. And 2 more at night. Details on this later. Unfortunately, there are also hits, noted Serhiy Lysak.

Russia staged a new massive attack on Ukraine

On the night of April 19, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation again began to fire missiles at Ukraine.

An air alert was announced throughout the country. It lasted until 6:15.

In addition, the Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian cities and villages with "Shaheds".

The enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih with missiles and attack drones. About 10 rockets were shot down in the sky over the region. But there is a hit in the infrastructure object of the city, a fire broke out.

