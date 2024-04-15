Injury toll after Russia's April 14 attack on Dnipro rises to 13

The number of people injured due to the fall of fragments of a Russian rocket in the Dnipropetrovsk region on April 14 has increased. Also at night, the Russians hit the Dnipro district with another missile.

The number of wounded has increased in Dnipro and the region

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA , Serhiy Lysak, reported the aggressor continued his attacks on the Nikopol district in the evening and at night.

The aggressor hit the district center and the Chervonogryhorivska community with drones. Myrivska community was shelled with heavy artillery. A private house was mutilated, the residents were unharmed.

Lysak added that an explosion rang out in the Dnipro district at night. The enemy hit the infrastructure facility. People were not injured, and the consequences are being clarified.

In Dnipro, another woman, injured due to the fall of rocket fragments the day before, turned to the doctors. So, a total of 13 victims in the region. Among them is one child.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council, Mykola Lukashuk, confirmed these data. He added that 12 people, including two children, received psychological help as a result of the shelling. 33 private homes, 11 cars, a forklift, and a power line were damaged.

In the evening of April 14, the occupiers launched 3 kamikaze drones at Nikopol, one more at Chervonogrigorivska, and at night they shelled the Myrivsk community of Nikopol district with artillery. A private house was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties, the report says. Share

What is known about missile attacks on the Dnipro and the region

On the evening of April 14, an explosion rang out in Dnipro after the Air Force warned about the launch of a Russian missile to the side of the city.

Later, RMA reported that the missile was shot down by air defense forces, but people in the regional center and Dnipro district were injured by the fall of its fragments.

Serhiy Lysak reported that 12 people were injured as a result of the incident.

In addition, around three in the morning on April 15, explosions rang out in the area of the city. The Air Force reported the use of ballistic weapons from the east.