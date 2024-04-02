Russians strike Dnipro with missiles, injuring five people
Russians strike Dnipro with missiles, injuring five people

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Missile
On April 2, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the Dnipro. As a result, civilians were injured.

Russia hit the Dnipro school with missiles

The Russian missile attack on the Dnipro took place around 5:00 p.m.

The head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA , Sergiy Lysak, reported this.

Missile attack on Dnipro. There are victims.

Sergiy Lysak

Sergiy Lysak

Head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA

According to Lysak, it is about five people; the details are being clarified.

Don't help the enemy. Don't shoot anything or post it online.

At 17:35, Lysak reported that one of the educational institutions in the city was damaged due to the Russian attack.

Fortunately, all the children were in shelter at the time of the impact. This saved the health and, perhaps, the lives of the boys. Thank you teachers for your work. For their concerted actions.

The security situation in Dnipro: what is known

Earlier in Dnipro, residents heard explosions. They sounded during an air alert in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Air Force warned before the explosions that a guided air missile was flying toward the Dnipro. It happened at 16.38.

Currently, the missile danger for the Dnipro has passed.

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
