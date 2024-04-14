Air defense destroyed a Russian missile over the Dnieper. There are victims

In the city of Dnipro, fragments of a downed enemy missile fell on private houses. It is known about the victims.

In Dnipro, 5 people were injured by debris from a downed Russian missile

The rocket attack on Dnipro took place on April 14. At 5:50 p.m., the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned the townspeople.

At 6:39 p.m., it became known that the unit of the East Air Command had shot down this Russian missile.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak said that at the moment there are 2 people injured due to fragments of a Russian rocket.

Around six o'clock, explosions were heard in the region — in the Dnipro region, the defenders of the sky destroyed an enemy rocket. ️In the regional center, private houses were damaged due to falling debris. Previously, two people were injured. Smog is observed in Lyubimivska hromada. Details later. Sergey Lysak Head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA

At 6:57 p.m., Lysak clarified that the number of wounded had increased.

There are already 5 victims in Dnipro. These are three men and a woman. And another 15-year-old boy. He has shrapnel wounds and a contusion. Previously, 9 private houses were damaged.

According to detailed information, a car was mutilated in the Lyubimivska community due to falling debris.

Three people were injured. However, they refused hospitalization.

Russian attack on Nikopol: what is known

According to Lysak, the Nikopol district experienced 11 attacks during April 14. The enemy covered peaceful settlements with heavy artillery. There were also drones.

It was given to Pokrovska village and Myrivska communities. And most of all — Nikopol. There are four victims. In addition to the three people who were injured in the afternoon, another 55-year-old man.

A private house, two garages and the same number of cars burned in the city due to shelling. Firefighters put the fire under control.