In Dnipro, the number of people injured as a result of a missile attack by the Russian Federation increased sharply

As of 20.01 on April 14, 12 people were injured by fragments of a Russian rocket in the Dnipro.

As a result of falling fragments of a Russian rocket launched by the Russians on the Dnipro River, 12 people have already been injured.

This was reported by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.

According to the head of the region, as of 7:57 p.m., 9 people were injured in the Dnipro and Lyubimov communities.

Three were treated on the spot. Three more, including a 15-year-old teenager, will be treated at home. Two men aged 62 and 39 and a 35-year-old woman remain in the hospital. Sergey Lysak Head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA

Later, Lysak specified that the number of wounded had increased to 12 people.

In Dnipro, 33 private houses were mutilated, 10 cars and a forklift were damaged as a result of falling debris, the head of the OVA added. Currently, all services and psychologists of the State Emergency Service and the National Police are working in the area where the debris fell.

The rocket attack on Dnipro took place on April 14. At 5:50 p.m., the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned the townspeople.

At 6:39 p.m., it became known that the unit of the East Air Command had shot down this Russian missile.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak said that at the moment there are 2 people injured due to fragments of a Russian missile.

At 6:57 p.m., Lysak clarified that the number of wounded had increased.