Russia's army attacks Dnipropetrovsk region, five wounded

During the night of March 20, the criminal army of the Russian Federation shelled populated areas on the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery. As a result of enemy attacks, there are injuries and destruction.
What is known about the consequences of the attacks of the Russian army in the Dnipropetrovsk region
According to Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, at least five people were injured in the Sinelnykove district due to an enemy attack.
Also, as a result of the shelling, houses, a power line and a gas pipeline were damaged. Other details of the consequences of the shelling by the Russians are being clarified.
What is known about the latest attacks of the Russian army on Ukraine
According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during March, the occupation army of the Russian Federation released more than 300 Shahed-type kamikaze drones and 130 missiles over Ukraine.
In addition, a large number of regions suffered from the attacks of the occupiers with guided aerial bombs.
At the same time, Zelenskyi emphasized that Ukraine needs more excellent protection and new air defence supplies from Western partners.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained that Patriot and other air defence systems should do what they were created to protect people's lives, not gather dust in storage.
At the same time, the head of state expressed his gratitude to everyone who helped and once again assured that Russian terror must be lost in the war that he started.
