Russia's army attacks Dnipropetrovsk region, five wounded

During the night of March 20, the criminal army of the Russian Federation shelled populated areas on the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery. As a result of enemy attacks, there are injuries and destruction.

What is known about the consequences of the attacks of the Russian army in the Dnipropetrovsk region

According to Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, at least five people were injured in the Sinelnykove district due to an enemy attack.

It was loud in the Synelnykove district. As a result of an enemy attack, 5 people were injured in one of the settlements. The whole family suffered. The children are 12 and 19 years old, a 57-year-old man, a 47-year-old woman — she is in a serious condition, — the head of RMA notes. Share

Also, as a result of the shelling, houses, a power line and a gas pipeline were damaged. Other details of the consequences of the shelling by the Russians are being clarified.

What is known about the latest attacks of the Russian army on Ukraine

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during March, the occupation army of the Russian Federation released more than 300 Shahed-type kamikaze drones and 130 missiles over Ukraine.

In addition, a large number of regions suffered from the attacks of the occupiers with guided aerial bombs.

Only since the beginning of this March, Russian troops have used 130 missiles of various types, more than 320 Shaheds and almost 900 guided aerial bombs, the head of state notes. Share

At the same time, Zelenskyi emphasized that Ukraine needs more excellent protection and new air defence supplies from Western partners.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained that Patriot and other air defence systems should do what they were created to protect people's lives, not gather dust in storage.

At the same time, the head of state expressed his gratitude to everyone who helped and once again assured that Russian terror must be lost in the war that he started.