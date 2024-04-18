Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region on Apr.18: Fires at impact places, two men injured
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region on Apr.18: Fires at impact places, two men injured

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
State Emergency Service
Russian troops attacked the Dniprovsky district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with rockets, as a result of which fires broke out, two people were injured.

What is known about the Russian attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region

The head of the RMA , Serhiy Lysak, said that the enemy attacked the Dnipro district. Previously, two men, aged 30 and 35, were injured by a missile attack.

[They are] hospitalized in a moderate condition. There are several occupations.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on April 18

Russian troops attacked Ukraine again, using kamikaze drones. Explosions rang out in the Ivano-Frankivsk region and were loud in the Khmelnytskyi region.

As noted in the Defence Forces of Southern Ukraine, this night, in two waves with an interval of 3 hours, the occupiers directed groups of combat drones of the "Shahed-131/136" type from the south to the central and western regions of the country.

In total, on the night of April 18, the occupiers attacked 13 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type from the regions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk - RF and Cape Chauda - Crimea.

All 13 "Shaheds" were shot down by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

Photo — t.me/ComAFUA

