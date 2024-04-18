Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region on Apr.18: Fires at impact places, two men injured

Russian troops attacked the Dniprovsky district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with rockets, as a result of which fires broke out, two people were injured.

What is known about the Russian attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region

The head of the RMA , Serhiy Lysak, said that the enemy attacked the Dnipro district. Previously, two men, aged 30 and 35, were injured by a missile attack.

[They are] hospitalized in a moderate condition.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on April 18

Russian troops attacked Ukraine again, using kamikaze drones. Explosions rang out in the Ivano-Frankivsk region and were loud in the Khmelnytskyi region.

As noted in the Defence Forces of Southern Ukraine, this night, in two waves with an interval of 3 hours, the occupiers directed groups of combat drones of the "Shahed-131/136" type from the south to the central and western regions of the country.

In total, on the night of April 18, the occupiers attacked 13 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type from the regions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk - RF and Cape Chauda - Crimea.

All 13 "Shaheds" were shot down by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.