General Staff Latest: AFU aviation struck 9 areas of Russian army concentration

Units of the missile forces damaged one personnel concentration area and one munitions depot of the occupiers.

What is happening in different parts of the front

Operational information as of 18.00 on 04/18/2024 regarding the Russian invasion

During the day, 71 combat clashes were recorded.

In total, the enemy carried out six missiles, 63 air strikes and carried out 41 MLRS shellings.

In the Lyman direction, the Defence Forces repelled two attacks in the Terny and Yampolivka settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defence of our troops.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 17 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka settlements in the Luhansk region, Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Novy, Ivanovske, and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 11 attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Pervomayske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defence Forces continued to hold back the enemy in the areas of Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 12 times.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the Staromayorske area of the Donetsk region and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy carried out seven futile attacks on the positions of our troops in the settlement of Krynky, Kherson region, during the day.

New AFU's successes in the war against the Russian army

During the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck nine areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

