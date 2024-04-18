General Staff General: AFU destroys over 900 Russian soldiers and 13 artillery systems in 24 hours

The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate the Russian military. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 456,960 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 910 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 7196 (+3) units;

armoured personnel vehicles — 13,835 (+8) units;

artillery systems — 11,637 (+13) units;

MLRS — 1046 units;

air defence systems— 760 units;

aircraft — 347 units;

helicopters — 325 units;

UAV operational-tactical level — 9,284 (+5) units;

cruise missiles — 2,093 units;

warships/boats — 26 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

vehicles and fuel tanks — 15,618 (+31) units;

special equipment — 1915 (+5) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff

What is the situation at the front

During the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck eight areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Units of missile forces damaged one ammunition depot and one other important enemy object.

In the Avdiivka region, our defenders repelled 19 attacks in the areas of Semenivka, Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Novokalynove, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove, Pervomaiske and Novoukrayinka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 24 attacks in the areas of settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Nove, Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical position.

In the Lyman direction, the Defence Forces repelled three attacks in the Nevske, Luhansk, and Terny, Donetsk regions.