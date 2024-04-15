General Staff Latest: AFU destroys over 700 Russian soldiers, six tanks and 41 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate the Russian military. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 454,420 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 770 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 7180 (+6) units;

armoured fighting vehicles — 13,796 (+31) units;

artillery systems — 11,593 (+41) units;

MLRS — 1046 units;

air defence equipment — 758 units;

aircraft — 347 units;

helicopters — 325 units;

UAV operational-tactical level — 9,266 (+31) units;

cruise missiles — 2,092 (+3) units;

warships/boats — 26 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

vehicles and fuel tanks — 15,510 (+51) units;

special equipment — 1908 (+3) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff

What is the situation at the front?

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defence Forces struck 22 areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Units of missile forces damaged five control points and one enemy ammunition depot.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled eight attacks near the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Umanske, Novokalynove, Pervomayske, and Netaylove of the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 10 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka settlements of the Luhansk region; Verkhnokamyanske, Nove, Chasiv Yar, New York, Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region, the General Staff notes Share