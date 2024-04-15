The Ukrainian military drops ancient Roman weapons "caltrops", which look like heavy metal plates, from drones onto the trucks of the occupation army of the Russian Federation on the front line.

What is known about the use of ancient Roman weapons by the Armed Forces at the front

It is noted that such caltrops help to stop trucks with military cargo of the occupation army of the Russian Federation on the front line for their further damage by attack UAVs.

FPV drones regularly target Russian logistics vehicles carrying supplies for front-line troops.

The authors of the material note that food and ammunition can be delivered to the front line only in UAZ-452 "Buhanka" minibuses, which must travel at maximum speed.

However, now drivers have to look not only up, but also down.

How the use of caltrops paralyzes the logistics of the Russian army at the front

Ukrainian drones littered the roads with quadrangular metal weapons, arranged in such a way that no matter which way they fall, one point always points upwards, — the publication emphasizes. Share

Caltrops can be dated back to at least 313 BC, when Alexander the Great's army used them against the Persian cavalry. They are also called "heel catchers". They were used in various forms throughout the ancient and medieval eras and were given a new lease of life during World War II — they were used by the resistance movement in Europe as a way to damage car tires.

Although the Ukrainians mass-produced caltrops in 2022, they were larger versions that were mostly installed by hand.

However, recently, videos appeared on social networks in which Russians complained that the Armed Forces were literally covering front-line roads with such spikes.

The Russian military usually transports supplies at night, when the danger of FPV attacks is lower, but when driving at high speed, the probability of finding caltrops on the road is small.

However, the main danger comes from Ukrainian drones, which are waiting for their "prey" and drop bombs as soon as the car stops.