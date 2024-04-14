General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 11 attacks by the Russian army in the Novopavlovsk direction

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 22 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.

What is happening in different parts of the front

Operational information as of 18.00 on 04/14/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

During the day, 42 combat clashes were recorded.

In total, the enemy launched 8 missile and 65 air strikes, carried out 57 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

On the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the area of the Khliborob settlement of the Sumy region.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Kupyansk and Lymansk directions . He carried out airstrikes in the areas of Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, and Podola settlements of the Kharkiv region; Serebryan forestry, Luhansk region; Novosadove, Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 6 attacks in the areas of settlements of Belogorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Novy, Chasiv Yar, New York, Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical position.

In the Avdiyiv direction, our defenders repelled 6 attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Novokalynove, Pervomaiske and Netaylove settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines. He also carried out airstrikes in the areas of Berdychi, Umanske, Semenivka and Yasnobrodivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

On the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 11 times to break through the defenses of our troops. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the Vodyane and Oleksandropil settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Orihiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders 4 times in the Staromayorsky district of the Donetsk region. He carried out airstrikes in the area of the settlement of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy carried out 1 unsuccessful attack on the positions of our troops in the area of the settlement of Krynka, Kherson region, during the day. More than 15 settlements, including Tyaginka, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Mykhailivka, Kizomys, Beryslav of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson, were hit by artillery and mortar fire.

New successes of AFU in the war against the Russian army

