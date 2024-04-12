General Staff Latest: AFU hits 12 areas of Russian army personnel concentration

On April 12, the situation at the front will remain difficult, but controlled. In total, there were 78 combat clashes between the Ukrainian defenders and the Russian occupiers.
What is known about the situation at the front on April 12
As reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the Russian army launched 54 missile and 126 air strikes, carried out 95 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.
In the Bakhmutskyi direction, the soldiers of the Armed Forces successfully repelled 29 enemy attacks, and in the Avdiivskyi - 7.
In addition, it is reported that the Russian army tried to advance 5 times in the Orihiv direction, but without success.
In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not stop trying to knock out the Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper, but they also fail there.
On April 12, soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 12 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 1 anti-aircraft missile complex of the enemy.
Losses of the Russian army as of April 12
The total combat losses of the Russians from 02.24.22 to 04.12.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel - about 451,730 (+840) people,
tanks - 7,146 (+9) units,
armored combat vehicles - 13,698 (+19) units,
artillery systems - 11,486 (+34) units,
RSZV − 1,042 (+2) units,
air defense equipment - 755 (+1) units,
aircraft - 347 (+0) units,
helicopters - 325 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 9,161 (+57) units,
cruise missiles - 2,087 (+18) units,
ships/boats - 26 (+0) units,
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 15,339 (+41) units,
of special equipment - 1,888 (+6) units.
