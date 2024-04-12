General Staff Latest: AFU hits 12 areas of Russian army personnel concentration

On April 12, the situation at the front will remain difficult, but controlled. In total, there were 78 combat clashes between the Ukrainian defenders and the Russian occupiers.

What is known about the situation at the front on April 12

As reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the Russian army launched 54 missile and 126 air strikes, carried out 95 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Bakhmutskyi direction, the soldiers of the Armed Forces successfully repelled 29 enemy attacks, and in the Avdiivskyi - 7.

In the direction of Novopavlivsk, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine settlements, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried 26 times to break through the defenses of our troops. Share

In addition, it is reported that the Russian army tried to advance 5 times in the Orihiv direction, but without success.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not stop trying to knock out the Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper, but they also fail there.

On April 12, soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 12 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 1 anti-aircraft missile complex of the enemy.

Units of missile troops damaged 1 anti-aircraft defense device, 1 EW station and 2 areas of concentration of enemy personnel. Support the Armed Forces! Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine! Share

Losses of the Russian army as of April 12

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02.24.22 to 04.12.24 approximately amounted to: