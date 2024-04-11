General Staff Latest: AFU eliminates 800 Russian soldiers, five tanks and 48 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate the Russian military. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 450,890 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 810 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 7137 (+5) units;

armoured fighting vehicles — 13,679 (+12) units;

artillery systems — 11,452 (+48) units;

MLRS — 1040 units;

air defence equipment — 754 units. (+1);

aircraft — 347 units;

helicopters — 325 units;

UAV operational-tactical level — 9104 units. (+34);

cruise missiles — 2,069 units (+2);

warships/boats — 26 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

vehicles and fuel tanks — 15,298 (+50) units;

special equipment — 1,882 (+6) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff

What is the situation at the front?

During the past day, the Air Force struck one area of personnel, weapons and military equipment concentration, one anti-aircraft missile system, one artillery system and one enemy EW station.

Units of missile forces inflicted damage on nine areas of personnel concentration and one enemy anti-aircraft missile system.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 23 attacks in the areas of settlements of Belogorivka, Luhansk region; Viymka, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to knock out our units from the occupied lines.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy did not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro. So, during the past day, it carried out six unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled six attacks near the Keramik, Berdychi, Umanske, Netaylove, and Pervomayske settlements in the Donetsk region.