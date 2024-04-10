General Staff Latest: AFU hits eight areas of Russian army personnel concentration

During April 10, there were 47 combat clashes between Russian invaders and Ukrainian soldiers at the front.

What is happening at the front on April 10

The AFU General Staff summary shows that the Russian army launched six missiles and 65 air strikes. It fired 61 salvo rockets at the positions of Ukrainian soldiers and peaceful settlements of the country.

On the Lyman direction, the AFU soldiers managed to repulse three attacks, and on the Bakhmut — 17.

According to the latest data, in the Avdiivka direction, Russian soldiers tried twice unsuccessfully to advance in the areas of Umanske and Pervomayske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the Defence Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georhiivka, and Novomykhailivka settlements, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 14 times to break through the defenses of our troops. Share

In the Orihiv direction, one attack by the Russian army on the positions of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was recorded in the Staromayorsky district of the Donetsk region.

New AFU's successes at the front: the first details

In the Kherson direction, the Russians have still not been able to knock out the Ukrainian soldiers from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro river.

The AFU General Staff emphasises that the enemy carried out five attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces in the area of the settlement of Krynky, Kherson region, but all of them were unsuccessful.

During the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck one area of personnel, weapons and military equipment concentration, one anti-aircraft missile system, one artillery system and one enemy EW station. Share

In addition, it is emphasised that units of the AFU missile forces were able to hit eight areas of enemy personnel concentration and the anti-aircraft missile system of the Russian army.