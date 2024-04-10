AFU officer says Russia's army concentrating its efforts on offensive near Krasnohorivka

According to the officer of the 59th AFU Separated Mechanised Brigade named after Yakov Handziuk, Serhii Tsekhotskyi, the Russian Federation's criminal army is currently concentrating its efforts on the offensive in the Krasnohorivka region of Donetsk.
What is known about the situation in the Krasnohorivka area
Tsehotskyi noted that the enemy is conducting infantry assaults with the support of armoured vehicles and throwing special forces into battle on ATVs.
He added that the Russian occupiers threw tanks, APVs and other types of armoured vehicles into battle, more than half of which were destroyed by the Ukrainian military.
He also pointed to periodic airstrikes by the aircraft of the aggressor country.
What is known about the situation in other areas
According to DeepState analysts, the Russian invaders took control of the forest strip between the villages of Tonenke and Umanske in the Avdiyivka district.
It is noted that on April 9, the criminal army of the Russian Federation tried twice to storm the southern outskirts of Umansk, sparing neither manpower nor military equipment.
Analysts note that the enemy attacks were repelled by soldiers of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade from the Airborne Assault Forces.
