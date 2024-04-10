AFU officer says Russia's army concentrating its efforts on offensive near Krasnohorivka

According to the officer of the 59th AFU Separated Mechanised Brigade named after Yakov Handziuk, Serhii Tsekhotskyi, the Russian Federation's criminal army is currently concentrating its efforts on the offensive in the Krasnohorivka region of Donetsk.

What is known about the situation in the Krasnohorivka area

Tsehotskyi noted that the enemy is conducting infantry assaults with the support of armoured vehicles and throwing special forces into battle on ATVs.

For the third day in a row, the Russian army, with the support of armored vehicles, began to advance in the Krasnohorivka region, the assaults on Nevelsky, Pervomaysky continue, and they are trying to gain a foothold. Dozens of vehicles are coming to Krasnohorivka. The goal is there, Selidove, it is in that direction. But all the attacks were repelled, emphasised the Ukrainian military officer.

He added that the Russian occupiers threw tanks, APVs and other types of armoured vehicles into battle, more than half of which were destroyed by the Ukrainian military.

We are constantly catching single tourists, who, by the way, are reinforced by special forces who tried to advance in the direction of our positions on ATVs. These are desperate stormtroopers, that is, they are reinforcing the mobilized ones, explains Tsehotskyi.

He also pointed to periodic airstrikes by the aircraft of the aggressor country.

They want to hit and break through the defence in one place. These are their maneuvers. The fist was focused there. But all attacks have been repulsed, the positions of our units are under control, assured the military serviceman.

What is known about the situation in other areas

According to DeepState analysts, the Russian invaders took control of the forest strip between the villages of Tonenke and Umanske in the Avdiyivka district.

It is noted that on April 9, the criminal army of the Russian Federation tried twice to storm the southern outskirts of Umansk, sparing neither manpower nor military equipment.

At dawn, a column of 15 units was introduced into the battle, and already at noon another column of 10 units was introduced into the battle, the report emphasises.

Analysts note that the enemy attacks were repelled by soldiers of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade from the Airborne Assault Forces.