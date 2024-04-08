Russia strikes settlements in Donetsk region: one woman killed, several wounded

On April 8, the Russian occupiers massively struck the Donetsk region with artillery. There is a victim and several wounded.

The Russians attacked the Donetsk region with artillery

Today, on April 8, the Russian army struck Chasiv Yar and Selydove in the Donetsk region. There is a victim and wounded.

The head of Donetsk RMA , Vadym Filashkin, reported this.

According to him, Chasiv Yar was subjected to artillery fire. A 77-year-old woman died there, and six private houses were damaged.

Selydove was under fire. Vadim Filashkin Head of Donetsk RMA

Filashkin clarified that the Russians hit a nine-story building in the city, and it is already known about three were wounded.

Attack on Zaporozhzhia on April 8

The explosion in Zaporizhzhia occurred at around noon. Before that, the threat of ballistic missile strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region was announced.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, reported that the Russian occupiers again struck an industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia. Currently, six victims are known.

Seven apartment buildings and a medical facility were also damaged in Zaporizhzhia. The windows banged most of the time.