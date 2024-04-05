Russians attack Pokrovsk in Donetsk region: five wounded, including child

On April 5, Russian troops shelled Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, attacking the private sector. Five people were injured, including a 14-year-old teenager.

The Russian occupiers hit Pokrovsk

As noted, as a result of hitting residential buildings, four family members were injured: grandfather and grandmother, their daughter and their 14-year-old son.

Another 65-year-old citizen was also injured in the explosions. Victims with mine-explosive injuries, bruises and contusions were taken to the hospital.

In addition, several private households were damaged in the shelling area. The type of weapon that the enemy used to attack the city is set.

Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war (PChapter 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

What is known about Russia's shelling of the Donetsk region

Russian troops are constantly shelling populated areas in the Donetsk region.

In particular, on April 4, the Russian army struck New York in the Donetsk region. As a result, two people died. The occupiers launched four airstrikes on the city.

We will remind you that at the beginning of March, Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region came under massive shelling. The occupiers hit the residential neighbourhood with missiles.