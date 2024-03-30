Two civilians were killed in Kherson region and Donetsk region as a result of Russian attacks

On March 29, the Russian occupiers killed and wounded several civilians as a result of shelling in the Kherson and Donetsk regions.

As noted, during the day, the Russian military targeted the residential quarters of settlements in the Kherson region, as a result of which a high-rise building and 2 private houses were damaged.

The cell tower and warehouse were also hit.

As a result of Russian aggression in the region, one person died and another was injured.

In Donetsk region, Russians killed a resident of Maksimilianivka.

The number of dead in the region, excluding Mariupol and Volnovakha, increased to 1,896 civilians.

Previous attacks of the Russian army in Donetsk region and Kherson region

On March 10, the Russian occupiers attacked Mirnograd, Donetsk region. Local authorities reported that the invaders used S-300 anti-aircraft missiles. However, the military claims that these were the latest Russian aerial bombs.

As a result of the Russian attack, apartment buildings and cars were damaged. Initially, it was known about nine victims, and later the prosecutor's office stated that the number of wounded had increased to 11.

A 16-year-old teenager is among those injured as a result of shelling in Myrnograd.

On March 19, Russian troops shelled Selidove, Donetsk region. As a result of the shelling, four people were injured.

As noted, the occupiers attacked the private sector of the settlement using the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.

Four people who were in the houses suffered bodily injuries of varying degrees of severity - three women aged 64, 65 and 82, as well as a 58-year-old man."

Also, on March 28, units of the Russian army with various types of weapons attacked the village of Mykhailivka, Kherson region. An elderly couple was injured: the wife died, the husband was injured.