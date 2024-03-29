Russia shells Kherson region with tanks and drones: two killed, four wounded

On March 28, units of the Russian army attacked the village of Mykhailivka, Kherson region, using various types of weapons. An elderly couple was injured: the wife died, the husband was injured.
Russian military attacked Mykhailivka
Russian troops opened fire from a mortar when the police tried to evacuate the wounded and the dead from the village of Mykhailivka, Kherson region.
This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine.
Thus, the occupiers attacked Mykhailivka, Kherson region, with various weapons
They fired from a tank, then dropped ammunition from a drone on a residential building, where a 61-year-old woman died as a result of an explosion under the rubble, and her 59-year-old husband received a concussion and bruises.
When the police tried to evacuate the victim and take away the body of his wife, the enemy opened mortar fire.
Russians killed two people in the Kherson region
The occupiers attacked the village of Veletenske from the air, there is a victim.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson OVA, reported this.
Russian troops continue to kill residents of the Kherson region.
As noted, the enemy shelled Veletenske, they hit the residential sector. As a result of the shelling, a 70-year-old woman who was in the yard of the house was seriously injured, her heart stopped in the ambulance.
Also, the head of the OVA reported that the enemy had dropped explosives from a drone on the village of Kachkarivka the night before. A 33-year-old local resident received non-life-threatening injuries.
On the afternoon of March 21, Russian troops attacked a civilian car in Kozatskyi, Kherson region, using a drone. A 74-year-old man was injured.
