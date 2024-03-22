Russia shells the Kherson region, two civilians killed

On March 21, Russian troops shelled the village of Veletenske, Kherson region. An elderly woman died.

The occupiers attacked the village of Veletenske from the air; there was a victim.

The head of Kherson RMA , Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this.

Russian troops continue to kill residents of the Kherson region.

The enemy shelled Veletenske, they hit the residential sector. As a result of the shelling, a 70-year-old woman who was in the yard of the house was seriously injured, her heart stopped in the ambulance.

Also, the head of the RMA reported that the enemy had dropped explosives from a drone on the village of Kachkarivka the night before. A 33-year-old local resident received non-life-threatening injuries.

On the afternoon of March 21, Russian troops attacked a civilian car in Kozatskyi, Kherson region, using a drone. A 74-year-old man was injured.

On March 20, Russian soldiers shelled at a car with civilians in the Kherson region. As a result of the enemy attack, two men were killed.

Russian troops attacked cars with civilians in the Kherson community. It happened on the road between the settlements of Sadove and Antonivka, — reports the head of Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin.

He also added that, according to preliminary data, two men in their 40s were killed as a result of the shelling.

In addition, it is emphasized that the soldiers of the Russian Federation hit the residential quarters of the settlements of the region, as a result of which two high-rise buildings and eight private houses were damaged. Hits were also recorded in the administration building, a preschool educational institution, the port infrastructure and a car.