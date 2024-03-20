Russia strikes civilian car in Kherson, spouses injured
Russia strikes civilian car in Kherson, spouses injured

Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
The Russian army attacked a car with civilians near the village of Osokorivka of the Novovorontsovka community in the Kherson region.

Russia attacked civilian cars in the Kherson region

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson RMA, the Russians dropped an explosive object on the transport from a drone. As a result, the car received mechanical damage.

Civilians inside the car were also injured.

Doctors diagnosed a 57-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man with contusions and an acute stress reaction. The victims were provided with the necessary medical assistance, Prokudin wrote.

Russian strikes on the Kherson region

After the liberation of the right bank of the Kherson region by the Defence Forces of Ukraine, part of the region is under constant fire from the Russian invaders. Interventionists attack the civilian population with heavy weapons, artillery and aviation.

Earlier, it was reported that at the beginning of March, in the Kherson region, policemen came under enemy attack — then two law enforcement officers were injured.

The previous winter in Beryslav, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone directly on a motorcyclist, as a result of which the man died.

Russian troops shelled the Kherson region. There is a deceased
Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
Russian troops shelled the Kherson region. There is a deceased
AFU prevents Russia's army from seizing the Dnipro's left bank footholds in Kherson region
AFU artillery
The Russian military dropped explosives from drones on residents of the Kherson region. There are wounded
Kherson OVA
the Kherson Region

