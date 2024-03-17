The Russian military dropped explosives from drones on residents of the Kherson region. There are wounded

Attacks by Russian drones on civilian residents of the Kherson region occur every day. So, on March 16, in Beryslav, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a man right on the street.

Drones of the Russian Federation "hunt" for civilians of the Kherson Region

In Berislav, Russian invaders dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian who was on the street. Yesterday, a similar aerial attack using a drone was recorded in the village of Lvove.

This is reported by Kherson OVA.

As a result of these two incidents, two local residents were injured.

Thus, in Beryslav, the victim was a 71-year-old man, who was diagnosed with an explosive injury and leg injury.

He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

As for yesterday's attack, on March 15, that evening, the occupiers dropped 6 explosives from drones on the village of Lviv in the Tyagin community.

A local resident received minor injuries. Doctors treated her on the spot.

Strikes by the Russian army in the Kherson region

Also, on March 16, an 83-year-old resident of the village of Antonivka, which is a suburb of Kherson, was injured.

The elderly woman was at home and due to shelling by the Russian military, she has an explosive injury, a closed brain injury and a contusion.

The woman was taken to the hospital in moderate condition. Doctors provide her with the necessary assistance.

Also last day, the occupiers shelled Beryslav, Odradokamyanka, Burgunka, Novovorontsovka, Sadove, Antonivka and the city of Kherson.

The Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region, as a result of which 6 private houses, an educational institution, a garage and a car were damaged.

Due to Russian aggression, 2 people were injured.