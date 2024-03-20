Russians strike a car with civilians in Kherson region, two killed

On March 20, Russian soldiers fired at a car with civilians in the Kherson region. As a result of the enemy attack, two men were killed.

Russians don't stop killing civilians in Ukraine

Russian troops attacked cars with civilians in the Kherson community. It happened on the road between the settlements of Sadove and Antonivka, — reports the head of Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin. Share

He also added that, according to preliminary data, two men in their 40s were killed as a result of the shelling.

In addition, it is emphasised that during the past day, March 19, the Russian army shelled:

Kherson,

Beryslav,

Shevchenkovka,

Khreschenivka,

Antonivka,

Stanislav,

Shyroka Balka,

Osokorivka,

Dniprovske,

Mykhailivka,

Kachkarivka,

Burgunka,

Republikanets,

Odradokamyanka,

Sadove,

Kizomys,

Prydniprovske,

Shliahove

In addition, it is emphasised that the soldiers of the Russian Federation hit the residential quarters of the settlements of the region, as a result of which two high-rise buildings and eight private houses were damaged. Hits were also recorded in the administration building, a preschool educational institution, the port infrastructure and a car.

As a result of Russian attacks on March 19, one person was killed, and five others were injured.

Russia also attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region

During the night of March 20, the Russian occupiers terrorised populated areas on the territory of Dniprovshchyna with artillery.

As a result of enemy attacks, there are injuries and destruction.