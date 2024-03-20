Russians strike a car with civilians in Kherson region, two killed
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russians strike a car with civilians in Kherson region, two killed

Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
Russian army
Читати українською

On March 20, Russian soldiers fired at a car with civilians in the Kherson region. As a result of the enemy attack, two men were killed.

Russians don't stop killing civilians in Ukraine

Russian troops attacked cars with civilians in the Kherson community. It happened on the road between the settlements of Sadove and Antonivka, — reports the head of Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin.

He also added that, according to preliminary data, two men in their 40s were killed as a result of the shelling.

In addition, it is emphasised that during the past day, March 19, the Russian army shelled:

  • Kherson,

  • Beryslav,

  • Shevchenkovka,

  • Khreschenivka,

  • Antonivka,

  • Stanislav,

  • Shyroka Balka,

  • Osokorivka,

  • Dniprovske,

  • Mykhailivka,

  • Kachkarivka,

  • Burgunka,

  • Republikanets,

  • Odradokamyanka,

  • Sadove,

  • Kizomys,

  • Prydniprovske,

  • Shliahove

In addition, it is emphasised that the soldiers of the Russian Federation hit the residential quarters of the settlements of the region, as a result of which two high-rise buildings and eight private houses were damaged. Hits were also recorded in the administration building, a preschool educational institution, the port infrastructure and a car.

As a result of Russian attacks on March 19, one person was killed, and five others were injured.

Russia also attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region

During the night of March 20, the Russian occupiers terrorised populated areas on the territory of Dniprovshchyna with artillery.

As a result of enemy attacks, there are injuries and destruction.

It was loud in the Synelnykove district. As a result of an enemy attack, five people were injured in one of the settlements. The whole family suffered. The children are 12 and 19 years old, a 57-year-old man, a 47-year-old woman — she is in serious condition.

Sergey Lysak

Sergey Lysak

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian military repel Russia's army attempts of offense near Robotyne
Defence Forces
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine starts new stage of war against Russia by drone attacking Russian refineries
Attacks on Russian refineries
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU conducts attack on Russian Engels using Liutyi UAV
Liutyi UAV

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?