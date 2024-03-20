DIU conducts attack on Russian Engels using Liutyi UAV

Ukrainian journalists learned from their intelligence insiders that the drone attack on Russian Engels in the Saratov region was a new special op of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).

"Liutyi " against Engels. What is known about the new DIU special op

The new explosions on the territory of the aggressor country took place on the morning of March 20.

The unmanned kamikaze drone of Ukrainian production "Liutyi" shows itself perfectly. The demilitarization and decommunization of Engels will be continued, said an anonymous source of journalists in the DIU. Share

In addition, it is indicated that the consequences of the early morning attack are being clarified.

Engels is place for the Engels-2 Air Force Base of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

The Russian MOD declared that in the morning, the Russian region was attacked by drones.

According to the latest data, at least four explosions were recorded.

Moreover, the authorities of the Russian Federation claim that they managed to shoot down five Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of the Belgorod (one UAV) and Saratov (four UAV) regions with regular air defence equipment.

The region's governor assures that no one among the civilians was injured.

What is known about the Ukrainian drone "Liutyi"

Very little information exists about these domestically produced drones.

It is only known that this development can fly at a distance of about 1000 km.

It could already be used in the summer, but the main characteristics, apart from the flight range, were not disclosed.

It is also known that the payload reaches 75 kg.

Recently, the Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries, Hanna Gvozdyar, published a photo of a small model of an unmanned aerial vehicle, which, according to the drawings, coincided with the photo of the fuselage elements of the announced drone.

The photo with the inscription and the bird was published by "Ukroboronprom".

This is what the "Liutyi" drone can look like: