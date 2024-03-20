Power explosions are heard in Russia's Engels

On the morning of March 20, there was a lot of noise in the city of Engels, Saratov region, which is located in the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

Explosions in Engels. What is currently known

According to the Russian MOD, drones attacked the Russian region in the morning.

In addition, it is emphasised that at least 4 explosions were recorded.

Also, the Russian authorities declare that, with regular means of air defence, they allegedly managed to shoot down five Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of Belgorod (1 UAV) and Saratov (4 UAV) regions."

According to the governor of the Saratov region, Roman Busargin, "UAVs were eliminated over Engels."

He also claims that "according to preliminary data, there were no injuries or damage to the infrastructure when the debris fell."

Engels residents say in their Telegram channels that they heard four powerful explosions.

Budanov made a loud promise to Ukrainians

According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) chief, Lt Gen Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine will continue its attacks in the rear of Russia.

The Financial Times draws attention to the fact that Ukrainian spies quite often carry out attacks behind enemy lines in the territory occupied by Russia and in Russia itself.

Despite this, the DIU chief rarely takes credit for himself, forcing the Kremlin and the rest of the world to guess about the scale of his activities.

This tactic has sometimes annoyed Kyiv's allies, as some countries fear Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's inadequate reaction to the DIU's special ops.