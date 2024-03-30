The Russian Federation attacked Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region with artillery. Two people died

What is known about the shelling of Krasnohorivka

The occupiers fired artillery at Krasnohorivka, the epicenter of the shelling was a private sector with dense residential buildings.

A 73-year-old man who was in one of the houses died during the enemy attack. His 50-year-old daughter was injured and was hospitalized. Doctors diagnosed the victim with a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel injuries.

On another street, a 70-year-old woman became the victim of a Russian attack. She died in her own house.

Residents' residential buildings and farm buildings were damaged as a result of the shelling. The law enforcement officers opened a criminal case on the facts of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

What is known about the shelling of Ukraine on March 30

Russia launched 12 drones over Ukraine this night, air defense forces shot down 9 of them. Enemy drones were shot down in Kherson, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions.

There were hits in the Poltava region. The head of the Poltava OVA reported that an infrastructure object in the Poltava district was under attack. According to the head of the OVA, there were no victims or injured as a result of the attack.

Also, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, four "Shakhed" were shot down at night. The elevator was on fire due to falling debris. In addition, the Russians flew over Nikopol with a drone, as a result of which the infrastructure object was damaged.