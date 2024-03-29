Russia's army massively strikes the Donetsk region, causing casualties among civilians

Today, March 28, the Russian army massively struck the north of Donetsk region. The attack resulted in civilian casualties.

The north of Donetsk region is under massive shelling, there are victims among civilians, — says the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin. Share

According to the head of the region, Mykolaivka was shelled by the enemy with four guided air missiles — a woman died. At least 11 high-rise buildings and 11 private houses were also damaged.

The centre of the Drobyshevo Lymansk community came under enemy fire. One woman was injured there. Filashkin added that the exact consequences of the shelling are still being established.

Previous attacks of the Russian army in the Donetsk region

On March 10, the Russian occupiers attacked Myrnograd, Donetsk region. Local authorities reported that the invaders used S-300 anti-aircraft missiles. However, the military claims that these were the latest Russian aerial bombs.

As a result of the Russian attack, apartment buildings and cars were damaged. Initially, it was known about nine victims, and later the prosecutor's office stated that the number of wounded had increased to 11.

A 16-year-old teenager is among those injured as a result of shelling in Myrnograd.

The Russian occupiers are shelling the towns and villages of the region every day, as a result of which there are wounded or dead people every day.

On March 19, Russian troops shelled Selydove, Donetsk region. As a result of the shelling, four people were injured.

As noted, the occupiers attacked the private sector of the settlement using the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.

Four people who were in the houses — three women aged 64, 65 and 82, as well as a 58-year-old man — suffered bodily injuries of varying degrees of severity.

On Wednesday, March 20, the Russian occupation forces carried out an airstrike on a village in the Donetsk region. There are dead and wounded. In Maksimivka, Vugledarska hromada, Russian troops hit a private house with an aerial bomb. Rescuers found the bodies of two men born in 1964 and 1975 under the rubble. A 72-year-old woman was injured. The victim was hospitalized.

On the night of March 23, the Russian occupation army shelled Myrnograd, Donetsk region. As a result, a resident was injured.