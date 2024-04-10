Analyst group names AFU possibilities to resist Russian army use of aerial bombs

Analysts note that the FAB-1500 and FAB-3000 heavy planing aerial bombs turned out to be the most effective weapon of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the battlefield in Ukraine, against which the Ukrainian military currently has no effective protection.

How AFU counter the use of planned air bombs by the Russian army

By information edition of Cepa, due to satellite guidance, modernized old Soviet aerial bombs became highly accurate guided aerial bombs.

Planes of the occupation army of the Russian Federation drop them from a high altitude beyond the reach of most air defense systems in service with the Ukrainian military.

It is emphasized that only since the beginning of this year, the occupation army of the Russian Federation has already dropped 3,500 such guided aerial bombs on Ukraine.

The publication notes that a good response to the use by the occupation army of the Russian Federation could be the use of American JDAM aerial bombs controlled by the Ukrainian military.

A JDAM is a kit that adds GPS guidance and a guided tail to conventional bombs. At a price of around $20,000, plus a few thousand more for an iron bomb, the result is a highly accurate munition that is much cheaper and easier to manufacture.

The criminal army of the Russian Federation uses planning aerial bombs to support ground operations in Ukraine.

In particular, the occupiers operate on the outer borders of the radius of action of Ukrainian air defence.

At the same time, JDAM air bombs are guided by GPS.

These bombs are small in size and complicated to detect and shoot down.

Meanwhile, they have a much higher explosive power than artillery ammunition.

To respond to Russian bombs, Ukraine needs more long-range anti-aircraft missile systems, such as the Patriot and SAMP/T, with a range of up to 75 miles.

What other options exist for countering air bombs of the Russian army

Analysts call signal jamming another option for combating the dropping of aerial bombs by the occupying army, but Russia's capabilities in the field of electronic warfare far exceed those of Ukraine and its Western allies.

It is noted that the best option for combating planned enemy aerial bombs will be Western fighters.

Now the pilots are undergoing training, the fighters can be put into operation already this year.

The question is whether modernized F-16s from the 1980s can stand up to modern Russian fighters such as the Su-35, equipped with long-range air-to-air missiles.

If the Ukrainians are comforted by something, it is the fact that the Russian miracle weapon has not yet given them a decisive advantage.

Bombs that leave large gashes are useful, but ultimately, suicide squads made up of parolees and conscripts must come into play.

The Ukrainians can make these attacks as expensive as possible in anticipation of a technological countermeasure that will at least partially reduce the threat from the Russian bomb.