Russia strikes Kharkiv with aerial bombs, 3 civilian injured

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv on April 9. Two arrivals in the central part of the city are known in advance.

What is known about the attack of the Russian Federation on Kharkiv

Initially, the police reported the sound of explosions in the city. Before that, the Air Force of Ukraine announced air alerts in the Kharkiv region. Then Syniegubov reported that the Russians had struck Kharkiv.

Later, the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, announced two flights in the central part of the city.

Previously it were aerial bombs. Information about the victims and destruction is being clarified, the city mayor wrote.

Later, the head of the Kharkiv RMA , Oleg Syniegubov, said that as a result of the occupiers' strikes on Kharkiv, two people had previously been injured.

Terekhov said that currently, three people have been injured. However, the search for the injured at the place of arrival continues.

According to Syniegubov, the occupiers struck at least two strikes on a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv.

There is destruction and burning of buildings. At this moment, three victims are in average condition, all of them are employees of the enterprise, he wrote. Share

The head of the region added that the debris demolition is ongoing, and people may be blocked.

What is known about the previous attacks of the Russian Federation on Kharkiv

Russian occupiers continue regular shelling of the city and region with combined attacks, striking day and night. The regions of the northeastern and eastern parts are dangerous.

Because of this, the heating season ended prematurely in Kharkiv against the backdrop of massive Russian missile attacks. In addition, scheduled blackouts were introduced.

Syniegubov claims that there is a lack of capacity, but, according to him, there is no threat of a large-scale blackout in the city.