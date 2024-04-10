General Staff Latest: AFU eliminates 830 invaders and 22 tanks of the Russian army in 24 hrs

According to the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the day, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation 83 times and eliminated 830 Russian invaders and dozens of units of enemy military equipment.

What is known about the consequences of the attacks of the Russian army on Ukraine

It is noted that during the day, the Russian occupiers fired 11 missiles at Ukraine, carried out 108 airstrikes and carried out 149 shellings with rocket launchers on Ukrainian military positions and critical and civilian infrastructure objects.

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

Several high-rise buildings and other civil infrastructure objects were destroyed and damaged.

The occupiers carried out airstrikes on Kharkiv and populated areas of Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

About 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

What is known about the situation at the fronts

In the Kupian direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the Kyslivka, Ivanivka, Kharkiv region, and Andriivka, Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled three enemy attacks in the Terny settlement of the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 29 attacks in the areas of Belogorivka settlements in the Luhansk region, Verkhnokamianske, Viymka, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Novy, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 14 attacks in the Novokalynove, Berdychi and Umanske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the Defence Forces continued to hold back the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, and Urozhaine, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 28 times.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the districts of Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. So, during the past day, it carried out an unsuccessful attack on the positions of our troops.

What is known about total and current enemy losses

During the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 15 areas of personnel, weapons and military equipment concentration and two enemy anti-aircraft warfare systems.

Units of AFU missile troops damaged one area of concentration of personnel and three means of anti-aircraft defence of the occupiers.

personnel — about 450,080 (+830) people were eliminated;

tanks — 7,132 (+22) units;

armoured fighting vehicles — 13,667 (+47) units;

artillery systems — 11,404 (+18) units;

MLRS — 1,040 (+1) units;

air defence systems — 753 units;

aircraft — 347 units;

helicopters — 325 units;

UAV operational-tactical level — 9,070 (+37) units;

cruise missiles — 2,067 (+2) units;

warships/boats — 26 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

vehicles and fuel tanks — 15,248 (+67) units;

special equipment — 1,876 (+8) units.

At night, the Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine, using 17 drones of the Shahed type, emphasises the AFU General Staff summary. Share

It is noted that 14 of these attack drones were destroyed by Ukraine's forces and means of air defence.