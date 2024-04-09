General Staff Latest: AFU aviation strikes two air defence systems and 15 areas of Russia's army concentration

Units of AFU missile troops damaged one area of personnel concentration and three enemy anti-aircraft defence systems.

What is happening in different parts of the front

The AFU General Staff provides operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on 04/09/2024.

During the day, 66 combat clashes were recorded.

In total, the enemy launched seven missiles and 73 air strikes and fired 81 rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the Kyslivka, Kharkiv region, and Andriivka, Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repulsed three enemy attacks in the Terny, Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 25 attacks in the areas of settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Nove, Klishchiivka, Andriivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled six attacks in the Umanske, Donetsk region.

In the direction of Novopavlivske, the Defence Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of settlements Krasnohorivka, Georhiivka, and Novomykhailivka, east of Vodiane, Urozhaine. The enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defences of our troops 20 times.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the districts of Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy launched one attack on the positions of our troops in the settlement of Krynky, Kherson region.

New AFU's successes in the war against the Russian army

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 15 areas of personnel, weapons and military equipment concentration and enemy two anti-aircraft warfare systems.

Units of AFU missile troops damaged one area of personnel concentration and three enemy anti-aircraft defence systems.