AFU liquidates Russian MOD press officer Yevgeny Polovodov in Lugansk region

The Ukrainian military in Donbas liquidated Yevhen Polovodov, an officer of the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the liquidation of Russian MOD press officer Yevgeny Polovodov?

As Ukrainian journalist Denys Kazanskyi reported, it happened near Kreminna in the Severodonetsk district of the Luhansk region.

A Russian propagandist, the Russian MOD press service offiver, Maj. Yevgeny Polovodov, was destroyed near Kreminna, the journalist said in a report.

Propaganda media also reported on his death. They noted that a major and an officer of the press service of the Ministry of Defense with a film crew came under fire in Kreminna.

As the Institute of Mass Information (IMI) reported, judging by the photo of Artem Yundas published in the propagandists' Telegram channel, he wears a bulletproof vest and a green helmet. The propagandists also published the moment of the shelling, in which Artem Yundas is not only in a green helmet and bulletproof vest but also in camouflage clothing.

According to IMI director Oksana Romaniuk, this is "unacceptable for journalists and equates them to combatants." The helmet and bulletproof vest must be different in color from military ones, for example, blue.

We remind you that independent media do not work in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Occupying the communities, the Russians destroyed the editorial offices of the Ukrainian media, tortured and persecuted journalists, notes IMI.

Polovodov, 33, was the senior press officer of the "Zapad" Russian military group. He has served as an officer of the information security unit in Voronezh since 2015 and, in 2021, in Syria.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army on April 11

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 810 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed: