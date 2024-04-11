General Staff Latest: AFU repels 15 attacks of Russian army in Bakhmut direction in 24 hrs

During the day, the Defence Forces aviation struck 12 areas of personnel, weapons, and military equipment concentration, as well as one enemy anti-aircraft warfare system.

What is happening in different parts of the front?

The AFU General Staff provides operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on 04/11/2024.

During the day, 53 combat clashes were recorded.

In total, the enemy launched 53 missiles and made 84 airstrikes and 61 MLRS shellings at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 15 attacks in the settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Klishchiivka, Verkhnokamianske, and Ivanivske of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the Donetsk region's Novokalynove, Umanske, and Netaylove settlements.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the Defence Forces continue to hold back the enemy in Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine settlements.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our defenders in the Staromayorske district of the Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy launched two attacks on the positions of our troops in the area of the settlement of Krynky in the Kherson region during the day.

New AFU's successes in the war against the Russian army

Units of the AFU missile forces inflicted damage on two areas of the Russian army's personnel concentration.