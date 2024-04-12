General Staff Latest: AFU hits two anti-aircraft warfare systems, one remote control station of Russia's army

During the day, the Defenсe Forces' aviation struck 12 areas of personnel, weapons, and military equipment concentration and four enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. Also, Ukraine's air defence destroyed one Kh-59 guided air missile.

What is happening in different parts of the front

The AFU General Staff provides operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on 12/04/2024.

During the day, 81 combat clashes were recorded.

In total, the enemy launched two missiles and 72 air strikes and carried out 116 MLRS shellings at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 24 attacks in the settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnokamyanske, Spirne, Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanovske, and Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 16 attacks in the Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Pervomaiske, and Netaylove settlements of the Donetsk region.

On the Novopavlivske direction, the Defence Forces continued to hold back the enemy in the areas of Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka, and Vodiane settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 19 times.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the Staromayorske area of the Donetsk region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy carried out five unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops in the area of the settlement of Krynky in the Kherson region during the day.

New AFU's successes in the war against the Russian army

During the day, the Defense Forces' aviation struck 12 areas of personnel, weapons, and military equipment concentration and four enemy anti-aircraft missile complexes. Also, one Kh-59 guided air missile was destroyed by Ukraine's forces and means of air defence.

Units of AFU missile troops damaged two means of air defence and one enemy EW station.