General Stuff latest: The Armed Forces destroyed more than 800 Russian invaders and 5 tanks in a last day
General Stuff latest: The Armed Forces destroyed more than 800 Russian invaders and 5 tanks in a last day

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Читати українською

In the last day, Russian troops lost 890 soldiers, 5 tanks, 34 artillery systems, 11 anti-aircraft guns and 2 air defense vehicles. 76 combat clashes took place at the front.

Strikes by the Armed Forces against the occupiers

According to the General Staff, during the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck:

  • 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment,

  • 1 control point,

  • 2 ground control stations of UAVs,

  • 1 anti-aircraft missile system of the enemy.

Units of missile troops damaged 2 areas of concentration of personnel and 2 means of air defense of the enemy.

The situation is on the front line

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 36 attacks in the areas of Bilogorivka settlements, Luhansk region; Verkhnokamyanske, Viimka, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske, Novy, Opytne, Klishchiivka, Andriivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 9 attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske settlements.

On the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Georgiyivka, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops 22 times.

In the direction of Orihiv, the invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 6 times in the Staromayorsky region of the Donetsk region and in the north-west of Verbovoy in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy launched 3 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops on the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro.

