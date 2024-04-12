AFU to begin an offensive in 2025, subjecting to Western aid this year
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

AFU to begin an offensive in 2025, subjecting to Western aid this year

AFU
Читати українською
Source:  Le Figaro

Ukraine promises to launch a new offensive in 2025, provided the West helps this year.

Ukraine needs help from the West to launch a new counteroffensive

As the publication notes, the current situation in the war puts Ukraine in a disadvantageous position. Ukrainian soldiers have retreated to defensive positions, and the Russian army is applying constant pressure to make a breakthrough.

The Ukrainians are telling us: "Help us hold out in 2024, and in 2025 we will be able to resume the offensive," the publication quotes the words of a French official who recently spoke with the Ukrainian authorities.

He also noted that Ukraine pays special attention to the French medium-range surface-to-air system (SAMPT). However, more than the system, Ukraine needs missiles, while the French missile manufacturer MBDA will not be able to supply more than 30 Aster missiles in the short term.

At the same time, according to one of the sources, "the one who mobilizes first will win."

But both camps do not want to take a decisive step. In Ukraine, society is showing signs of war fatigue. In Russia, the Kremlin regime would prefer to avoid an unpopular decision that could cause internal opposition, writes Le Figaro.

Why the Armed Forces of Ukraine failed to conduct a successful counteroffensive in the summer of 2023

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the summer of 2023 was probably doomed to failure from the very beginning.

The Russians knew where we were going to attack. How did they know? Where did they get this information? I can't tell you that. History will show.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The head of state emphasised that the Kremlin knew about the Ukrainian military's plans in advance. According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine itself is to blame for a number of problems.

He noted that at the beginning of the counteroffensive, the Ukrainian military did not have enough necessary equipment.

At the same time, the president noted the positive side of the AFU's offensive last year.

What we did, for example, on the Black Sea. It was positive. We created an alternative grain corridor in the Black Sea and destroyed many units of the Russian fleet. Is it all a big success? On the one hand, no. On the other hand, Ukraine persevered. This is a great success, the head of state emphasised.

Zelensky also stated that there are already plans for a Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024.

And this counteroffensive should give us certain results, assured Zelenskyy.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New AFU offensive depends on the stability of Western aid, says military expert
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's army uses aid delay to Ukraine for new offensive
AFU military
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why Ukraine should not be afraid of the offensive of the Russian army in the summer — an analyst's explanation
Destroyed equipment of the Russian Army

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?