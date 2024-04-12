AFU to begin an offensive in 2025, subjecting to Western aid this year

Ukraine promises to launch a new offensive in 2025, provided the West helps this year.
Ukraine needs help from the West to launch a new counteroffensive
As the publication notes, the current situation in the war puts Ukraine in a disadvantageous position. Ukrainian soldiers have retreated to defensive positions, and the Russian army is applying constant pressure to make a breakthrough.
He also noted that Ukraine pays special attention to the French medium-range surface-to-air system (SAMPT). However, more than the system, Ukraine needs missiles, while the French missile manufacturer MBDA will not be able to supply more than 30 Aster missiles in the short term.
At the same time, according to one of the sources, "the one who mobilizes first will win."
Why the Armed Forces of Ukraine failed to conduct a successful counteroffensive in the summer of 2023
According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the summer of 2023 was probably doomed to failure from the very beginning.
The head of state emphasised that the Kremlin knew about the Ukrainian military's plans in advance. According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine itself is to blame for a number of problems.
He noted that at the beginning of the counteroffensive, the Ukrainian military did not have enough necessary equipment.
At the same time, the president noted the positive side of the AFU's offensive last year.
Zelensky also stated that there are already plans for a Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024.
