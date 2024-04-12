AFU to begin an offensive in 2025, subjecting to Western aid this year

Ukraine promises to launch a new offensive in 2025, provided the West helps this year.

Ukraine needs help from the West to launch a new counteroffensive

As the publication notes, the current situation in the war puts Ukraine in a disadvantageous position. Ukrainian soldiers have retreated to defensive positions, and the Russian army is applying constant pressure to make a breakthrough.

The Ukrainians are telling us: "Help us hold out in 2024, and in 2025 we will be able to resume the offensive," the publication quotes the words of a French official who recently spoke with the Ukrainian authorities. Share

He also noted that Ukraine pays special attention to the French medium-range surface-to-air system (SAMPT). However, more than the system, Ukraine needs missiles, while the French missile manufacturer MBDA will not be able to supply more than 30 Aster missiles in the short term.

At the same time, according to one of the sources, "the one who mobilizes first will win."

But both camps do not want to take a decisive step. In Ukraine, society is showing signs of war fatigue. In Russia, the Kremlin regime would prefer to avoid an unpopular decision that could cause internal opposition, writes Le Figaro. Share

Why the Armed Forces of Ukraine failed to conduct a successful counteroffensive in the summer of 2023

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the summer of 2023 was probably doomed to failure from the very beginning.

The Russians knew where we were going to attack. How did they know? Where did they get this information? I can't tell you that. History will show. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The head of state emphasised that the Kremlin knew about the Ukrainian military's plans in advance. According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine itself is to blame for a number of problems.

He noted that at the beginning of the counteroffensive, the Ukrainian military did not have enough necessary equipment.

At the same time, the president noted the positive side of the AFU's offensive last year.

What we did, for example, on the Black Sea. It was positive. We created an alternative grain corridor in the Black Sea and destroyed many units of the Russian fleet. Is it all a big success? On the one hand, no. On the other hand, Ukraine persevered. This is a great success, the head of state emphasised. Share

Zelensky also stated that there are already plans for a Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024.