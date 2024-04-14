On April 13, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the command post of the "Center" military group of the Russian Army in occupied Luhansk.

The Armed Forces hit the enemy in occupied Luhansk

The strike was confirmed by the StratCom of the Armed Forces.

The attack on Luhansk was reported on the afternoon of April 13. The occupation authorities reported damage to the "Zavod Mashinobudivny 100" enterprise.

According to the source of Donbas.Realiy, "there was a repair of military equipment and the location of personnel of the Russian army."

The situation in the occupied Luhansk region

According to Artem Lysohor, the head of the Luhansk OVA, for the past day, fighting has been going on in the area of Bilogorivka.

There, the Defense Forces repulse several Russian attacks. In other parts of the contact line, the enemy is continuously using mortars and artillery. In particular, near Makiivka and Nevsky.

Nevsky was hit by a rocket salvo fire system. Also, the occupiers used at least 17 UAVs there.

In Novolyubivka, the consequences of the destruction of housing were recorded.

As noted in the OVA, 99% of the funds that were supposed to ensure the receipt of drugs under preferential prescriptions, in particular, free of charge, were not used in the so-called "LPR" last year.