In Starobilsk, Luhansk Region, occupied by the criminal army of the Russian Federation, a car with collaborator Valery Chaika was blown up.

What is known about the bombing of a car with collaborator Chaika in Starobilsk

According to the propaganda of Russian mass media and the so-called "head" of the occupation administration of Starobilsk, Volodymyr Chernev, Chaika died as a result of his car being blown up.

According to occupation Russian sources, Chayka's car was blown up at 1:30 p.m. near the "Starobil Faculty of Luhansk State Pedagogical University".

The occupiers also report that Chaika was the deputy head of the "Center for the Service of Educational Organisations".

Serhii Bratchuk, the spokesman of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army "South" published a video from the place where the car was blown up.

What is known about the collaborator Chaika

In 2010, Valery Chaika was elected a deputy of the Starobilsk City Council from the "Party of Regions".

In 2022, Chaika went to the enemy's side; he was appointed "adviser to the head of the administration of the Starobilsk district of the LPR".

Last year, the SSU declared him a suspect for collaborative activities. The indictment against Chaika was referred to the court.

The SSU announced suspicion against Kremlin propagandist Simonyan

The Security Service has documented new crimes committed by Russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan, who called for the genocide of Ukrainians, SSU representatives say. Share

According to the investigation, she was one of the first to support the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation and the war crimes of the Russian occupiers.

In particular, Simonyan called for the mass murder of Ukrainian children in December 2023.

In addition, the Russian propagandist repeatedly campaigned for the continuation of missile and bomb attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

The hostile "host" regularly spreads Kremlin narratives in the form of "author's" posts on her own Telegram channel and Russian TV channels.

First, we are talking about her participation in the television program of another Russian Federation propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov.