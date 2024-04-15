The Armed Forces of Ukraine foil the plans of the Russian army to break through in the Bakhmutu-Umyerov region
Rustem Umyerov
Source:  online.ua

The head of the Ministry of Defense, Rustem Umyerov, noted that currently the Ukrainian military is not allowing the occupation army of the Russian Federation to implement plans to break through the defense line of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Bakhmut region of Donetsk region.

What Umerov says about the situation in the Bakhmut region

The situation is tense. The enemy is trying to advance deep into the positions of the Defense Forces, concentrating for a breakthrough west of Bakhmut. Despite the numerical advantage of the enemy, we effectively thwart these plans thanks to the courage, training and professionalism of the defenders, who successfully use modern technological systems in opposition to the enemy, who is trying to gain an advantage with manpower, — the head of the Ministry of Defense notes.

Umerov added that he visited the positions of the Ukrainian military on the eastern front and awarded servicemen who distinguished themselves in difficult battles.

How the Ukrainian military destroys the Russian invaders near Bakhmut

The DPSU posted a video of the destruction of a column of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the Bakhmut district by units of border guards with the help of mortars.

According to the border guards, the mortar fire of the border guards hit the positions of the occupiers in the Bakhmut direction.

Well-aimed artillery with a mad desire to destroy the enemy is a deadly combination for invaders, and the border guards of the "Revenge" offensive guard brigade count on this effect every time, — emphasized the DPSU.

