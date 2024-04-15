The head of the Ministry of Defense, Rustem Umyerov, noted that currently the Ukrainian military is not allowing the occupation army of the Russian Federation to implement plans to break through the defense line of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Bakhmut region of Donetsk region.
What Umerov says about the situation in the Bakhmut region
Umerov added that he visited the positions of the Ukrainian military on the eastern front and awarded servicemen who distinguished themselves in difficult battles.
How the Ukrainian military destroys the Russian invaders near Bakhmut
The DPSU posted a video of the destruction of a column of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the Bakhmut district by units of border guards with the help of mortars.
According to the border guards, the mortar fire of the border guards hit the positions of the occupiers in the Bakhmut direction.
