Defense forces repelled 28 Russian attacks in the Bakhmut direction

Over the past day, 60 combat clashes took place between Ukrainian troops and the Russian occupiers.

AFU aviation strikes the Russian army

According to the General Staff, during the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck:

11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment,

1 control point,

2 ground control stations of UAVs,

1 anti-aircraft missile system of the enemy.

The situation in the east and south

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 28 attacks in the areas of Bilogorivka settlements, Luhansk region; Verkhnokamyanske, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Novy, Opytne, Andriivka, Ivanovske, Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical position.

In the Avdiyivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 7 attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Pervomaiske and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Georgiyivka, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 16 times.

In the Orihiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 3 times in the Staromayorsky area of the Donetsk region and north-west of Verbovoy in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy launched 3 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the area of the settlement of Krynka, Kherson region.