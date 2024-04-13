The General Staff of the Armed Forces reported almost a hundred combat clashes at the front

In Ukraine, 97 combat clashes took place at the front during the day. The enemy attacked the most in the Bakhmut and Novopavliv directions - 33 and 29 attacks, respectively.

What is known about the situation at the front

In total, the enemy launched 2 rocket and 91 air strikes, carried out 160 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

The situation in directions

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities in order to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy once attacked the positions of our defenders in the Torsky district of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 33 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bilogorivka in Luhansk region and Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Viimka, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiyiv direction, our defenders repelled 18 attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Pervomaiske and Netaylove settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka, Vodyane, and Urozhane settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 29 times.

In the Orykhiv direction, the occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders 7 times in the districts of Staromayorsky, Donetsk region, and Robotyny, Zaporozhye.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the past day, the enemy made 6 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.

Losses of the enemy

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 12 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 4 anti-aircraft missile complexes of the enemy. Also, one Kh-59 guided air missile was destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.

Units of missile troops damaged 1 area of concentration of personnel, 2 means of air defense, 1 EW station of the enemy.